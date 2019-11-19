These are the top rated restaurants that do delivery in Milton Keynes according to TripAdvisor reviews

These are the top rated restaurants that do delivery in Milton Keynes.

There is plenty of choice of places to eat out in Milton Keynes, but getting a table at your favourite might not always be that easy.

Luckily a number of the most popular restaurants offer you the option to eat their food from the comfort of home. Here are the top-rated restaurants that do delivery in the Milton Keynes area according to TripAdvisor reviews.

One customer wrote: "Best Indian food Ive ever had - everything was good... the bread and rice just as delicious as the mains and sides. Absolute must try. The owner should be so proud of everything they have achieved with this place."

1. Namji

Another Indian and Bangladeshi food specialist that makes the list. On reviewer calls it: "The best Indian restaurant in and around MK now without a doubt."

2. Dinajpur

This Indian restaurant's buffets are praised highly for their quality and value. It serves Indian and Bangladeshi food.

3. The Grange

Many reviewers say this was their first taste of South African food and it had them coming back time and time again.

4. Braai Shack

