All aboard for bus service changes in Milton Keynes

Arriva Buckinghamshire has announced changes to bus services that will take place from August 29.

The alterations will see timetable changes for Services 3/3A, 4, 8, 33/33A and X60 across Milton Keynes including areas such as Northampton and Aylesbury.

The changes include a route change in Shenley Church End, better connections to The National College of Motorsport and reliability tweaks.

The Arriva app makes planning journeys easier with live tracking, journey planning and tickets can be purchased via the app. www.arrivabus.co.uk/arriva-uk-bus-app

Andrew Godley, Commercial Director for Arriva, said: “We have a great network across Milton Keynes which supports our communities. These changes have been designed to build on that and create a bus network that provides reliable and punctual services for our customers.”