Art project and market stalls to transform Milton Keynes landmark this summer
A new project will be launched in an attempt to make Milton Keynes more vibrant.
In August a new public art project will be beamed round Station Square in Milton Keynes
Around 50 trees and two wildflower lawns will be installed at the city centre gateway.
Milton Keynes Council has also revealed that pop up food and market stalls will be erected in the centre of MK.
The Council outlines that it’s intended to make Station Square, directly outside the Central rail station a more welcoming and vibrant place for people as soon as they arrive by train.
The Council also says the new decorations are part of a longer term aim to provide a permanent enhancement to the gateway.
Hayatsu Architects and artist Tue Greenfort were appointed following a competition last year. The environmental designs have been chosen to match green ambitions for Milton Keynes with a variety of wild flowers to attract and support insects.
Councillor Robin Bradburn said: “This exciting project will make Milton Keynes an even more welcoming place for people as soon as they arrive. We have bold ambitions to ensure Central MK continues to grow and remains an attractive place for people to visit and a prime place to do business.”