Art project and market stalls to transform Milton Keynes landmark this summer

In August a new public art project will be beamed round Station Square in Milton Keynes

Around 50 trees and two wildflower lawns will be installed at the city centre gateway.

Milton Keynes Council has also revealed that pop up food and market stalls will be erected in the centre of MK.

Station Square

The Council outlines that it’s intended to make Station Square, directly outside the Central rail station a more welcoming and vibrant place for people as soon as they arrive by train.

The Council also says the new decorations are part of a longer term aim to provide a permanent enhancement to the gateway.

Hayatsu Architects and artist Tue Greenfort were appointed following a competition last year. The environmental designs have been chosen to match green ambitions for Milton Keynes with a variety of wild flowers to attract and support insects.