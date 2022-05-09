Full train service to resume between Bletchley and Bedford on Marston Vale Line

Marston Vale trains between Bletchley and Bedford were replaced by buses in December 2021 due to driver shortage.

But from Monday, May 16, an hourly service from Monday to Saturday will run between 05.16am and 21.32pm from Bletchley and 06.10am and 22.28pm from Bedford (06.04am and 22.19pm on Saturdays).

The temporary Rail Replacement Bus service will be withdrawn next week but continue to cover any cancelled train services.

A full train service resumes on the Marston Vale Line from next Monday, May 16

Stephen Sleight, Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership Officer, said: “I am delighted a full service is being restored to the Marston Vale Line next week. “Our Line provides a vital link for the communities along it in accessing work, education and retail.

"It offers a wide range of opportunities for great days out too including Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre, the Forest Centre & Millennium Country Park and Bletchley Park.”

Rail tickets can be purchased from the conductor on the train by cash or card. Tickets can also be purchased from the Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) at each station (payment by card only). Tickets purchased online can be collected at any TVM.

Bedfordshire Bus Pass Holders travel for half price after 10am on weekdays and all day on Saturday and Bank Holidays; groups of three to nine adults travel for a third off with GroupSave.

For further information contact Stephen Sleight, Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership, c/o Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity on 01234 832645, e-mail [email protected]