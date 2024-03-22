Get informed and get to the Cambridge Festival by bus from Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world-famous Festival will run until 28th March and features free talks, displays, interactive events, film premieres, walking tours and lectures. Topics cover the breadth of Cambridge research and will be presented across the Festival’s themes: Society, Health, Environment and Discovery.

It is easy and great value to access the venues by bus across the city from Milton Keynes, with the X5 then 905 Service getting to the heart of Cambridge. The £2.00 single fare cap is still in operation on bus travel, with venues including:

· Cambridge Union Society, 9A Bridge Street – Round Church Street – Bus A

· New Museums Site, Bene't Street – Corpus Christi College – Bus 199

· Department of Engineering, Trumpington Street – Leys School – Buses 18, 75

· McGrath Centre, St Catharine’s College, Trumpington Street – Corpus Christi College – Bus 199

· Department of Biochemistry, 80 Tennis Court Road – Fitzwilliam Museum – Bus U1, U2

· Centre For Family Research, Free School Lane – Bene’t Street – Bus 199

· Department of Pathology, Tennis Court Road – Downing College – Buses 1, 3, 7, 13, 16A, 18, 26, 31, 75, 132, PR4, X3, X13

· Department of Anglo–Saxon, Norse and Celtic, 9 West Road – University Library – Bus U1

· Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences, Downing Street – St Andrew’s Street – Buses PR3, W6, W6A, X3, X75

· Sainsbury Laboratory, 47 Bateman Street – Hills Road – Buses 1, 3, 7, 13, 16A, 18, 31, 132, PR4, X3, X13

· Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Papworth Road – Royal Papworth Hospital – Bus A

· Isaac Newton Institute for Mathematical Sciences, 20 Clarkson Road – Wilberforce Road – Buses 4, 8, PR1, U1, U2, X3

· Botanic Garden Classroom - 1 Brookside, Hills Road – Buses 1, 3, 7, 13, 16A, 18, 31, 132, PR4, X3, X13

· West Hub, JJ Thomson Avenue - West Hub – Buses U1, U2

· The Polar Museum, Lensfield Road - Catholic Church – Buses 18, 26, 75, PR3

· Murray Edwards College, Huntingdon Road – Histon Road Corner – Buses 5, 6

· Girton College, Huntingdon Road – Girton Road – Bus 6

· Anglia Ruskin University, East Road – Mortimer Road – Bus 2

· Makespace, 16 Mill Lane - Silver Street, Queens College – Buses 199, U1, U2

· Wolfson College, Barton Road – Grantchester Road – Buses 18, 75, 199, X75

· Churchill College, Storey's Way – Storey’s Way – Buses 4, 8, PR1, U1, U2, X3

· The Portland Arms, 129 Chesterton Road – Westbrook Arms – Buses 1, 9, B, PR5

· Thrive, 5–7 Norfolk Street – Grafton Centre - Bus 114

· Cambridge Junction, J3, Clifton Road – Clifton Road - Buses 3, 16A

· Cambridge Arts Picturehouse, 38-39 St Andrew’s Street – The Busway Regent Street - Buses A, C

· Bath House PlayPark, 192 Gwydir Street – Gwydir St – Bus 2

Ross Barton, Operations Director of Stagecoach East said: “The Cambridge Festival is a great event in the calendar, with both experts and visitors coming from all around the world to share and experience some of the best new ideas. Our region is rightly proud to be home to some of the greatest thinkers in the world – so now is your chance to get out and experience the best of what is on offer.

“The bus provides a comfortable, easy and great value way to get around. So, this year, for the Festival, why not leave the car at home and let the bus get you to your next great adventure?”