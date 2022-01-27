Milton Keynes ranks one of the most difficult places to pass a driving test

On average 1.6 million people take a driving test each year across Britain, but some test centres have far higher pass rates than others.

The coronavirus pandemic severely hampered the number of tests carried out. In the 12 months to March 2021, just under 440,000 tests were conducted, with half of drivers (217,000) passing, according to data sourced from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

The most recent figures covering the six months from April to September 2021, shows a big increase in the volume of tests carried out.

Fewer than half of those taking driving test in Milton Keynes get a pass

Some 700,000 tests were completed, again with about half (350,000) of drivers passing.

In Milton Keynes there were a total of 6,176 tests conducted between April 2020 and September 2021 with 2,791 (45%) passing their test.

Out of 29 centres in the South East Region Milton Keynes ranks as the 28th easiest place to get your licence.

Nationally, Milton Keynes is the 177th hardest place to gain a full driver's licence in the UK out of 324 places.

Crawley ranked as the hardest place to get pass a driver's test in the region, with just 42.9% of candidates succeeding.

Data shows Lee on Solent as the best place to take the dreaded assessment in the South East with a 66.3% pass rate.

The easiest place in the UK to pass a driver's test is Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire it has an 80.2% pass rate, with 150 out of 187 would-be motorists succeeding.

Erith in London had the lowest national pass rate of 28.5%, 2,739 drivers out of 3,831, left the centre disappointed.

A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency spokesperson said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.