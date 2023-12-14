“Milton Keynes is not synonymous with stag parties, but why can’t it be?”

AI software has predicted that Milton Keynes could become one of the UK’s biggest stag do hotspots in the next five years.

That’s according to research by one of the UK’s leading stag do planners, StagWeb.co.uk, which wanted to find potential new destinations for stags in 2024.

The AI was asked to generate a list of the 10 cities or towns that will emerge as the next big stag do destinations based on a variety of factors, including nightlife, activities suitable for stag parties, things to do and see, and more. Milton Keynes came out as the 5th hotspot on the list with the AI saying: “Known for its modernity and variety of activities such as indoor skiing and skydiving, Milton Keynes could become a sought-after location for stags looking for adventure and fun”.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: A woman walks through an underpass near the Xscape centre and snowdome on January 23, 2017 in Milton Keynes, England. Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire marks the 50th anniversary of its designation as a new town today. The town is home to around 25,000 people and approximately 130 roundabouts. It was designed by British architect and planner Derek Walker. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Jon Stainer, creative director at StagWeb, said: “Milton Keynes is not synonymous with stag parties, but why can’t it be? It’s got all the classic bars and clubs people love, plenty of activity sites to keep the guys entertained, plus there’s the Red Bull Factory for anyone F1 fans looking for their fix.

“We’ll definitely head across and check it out for ourselves before Christmas and potentially offer it up to stags for the new year.”