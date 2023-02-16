Unorganised holdaymakers wasting enough money when booking holiday to fund entire extra break

Hoping to enjoy a carefree holiday

Holiday Extras – the UK market leader in airport hotels, airport parking and airport lounges – asked1 1,000 UK holidaymakers who’d flown within the last three years how early they booked extras after paying for flights and accommodation. It found that only half of us (49 per cent) book airport parking straight after booking our holiday, with a third (30 per cent) only thinking about it about a month before jetting off. One in ten (ten per cent) admitted to forgetting about it until the week before their flights, with some (seven per cent) even paying for their parking at the gate!

Data from the travel brand shows that on average, holidaymakers that pre-book their airport parking save £155 per transaction. And with the average holidaymaker planning on taking at least two trips in 2023, the savings accumulated3 could cover return flights to New York or a theatre break in the UK.

Travellers with kids were found to be the most unorganised, with Dads the most likely to wait until the last minute to lock in the essential extras - with single people the most likely to book ahead. Similarly, those from the East Midlands, the East of England, West Midlands and Scotland are also most likely to get ahead and book their extras before arriving at the airport.

Getting secure parking is an important part of a holiday

With pent-up demand for overseas breaks higher than ever, and the travel industry experiencing bumper bookings throughout January, booking every element of your trip early is now as vital as ever - even more so for holidaymakers that need airport hotels, as capacity is limited due to block bookings by the Government.

Chief operating officer, Holiday Extras, Elizabeth Hogg, said: “It’s always important to plan your holiday and never more so than during the cost of living crisis. Whilst finding deals on your holiday will help bring the cost down, it’s important not to forget about all the essential extras too - to help make sure that the entire cost of your holiday is the best possible.

“Our data shows that simply by being a bit more organised can help save a lot of money. It doesn’t take any more time or effort, and by doing so you could even save enough to afford an entire new break. It’s a win-win situation!”

