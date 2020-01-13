Troubled families receive help in Milton Keynes

Hundreds of 'troubled families' in Milton Keynes are to receive help from a government programme.

Funding worth £774,000 has been granted to the city to help provide intensive support for the most vulnerable housedholds.

A troubled child

these include families facing complex inter-connected problems such as unemployment, poor school attendance, mental health issues, anti-social behaviour and domestic abuse.

Milton Keynes will receive an extra £774,400 of Government funding to support vulnerable families as part of the Troubled Families Programme.

As of March 2019, 1,258 families had achieved significant and sustained progress under the programme and this extra money will ensure hundreds more MK families can be supported across 2020/21.

Ben Everitt, the MP for Milton Keynes North, said:: “I’m really pleased this extra funding will allow more vulnerable families in MK to get the support they need.

“The programme has already made a really difference to families and I’d like to thank everyone involved, including the families themselves, for their wonderful efforts.”

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “I am pleased to see the Government continue this funding which should help local families to turn their lives around.”

Leader of the Conservatives Council Group, Cllr Alex Walker, added: “This is another positive step by the Government and another demonstration of its focus on supporting the most vulnerable people in society and making social mobility a reality.

"I will be making sure this funding is put to good use and makes it way to residents who need it most.”