TSB customers in Milton Keynes left without wages after glitch

TSB has been forced to apologise to customers after some overnight payments were delayed in people's accounts.

The bank, which has a branch in Midsummer Boulevard in CMK, took to Twitter to keep customers in the loop, saying it was trying to resolve the IT problem as quickly as possible and that no-one would be left out of pocket.

TSB. Stock photo

It added if you need emergency cash, you could contact the number of the back of your card - and that you could still use cards to make payments or withdraw cash.

But customers were incensed by the glitch which comes days after the bank was criticised for IT failures which hit 1.9 customers last year.

"Extremely annoying," said Paul Wallace. "I wanted to use money, my wages, to buy some pre-sale concert tickets today."

While Blue Beret said: "Any charges will be billed to TSB. I'm livid after the last fiasco. To think I stayed with them. Not after this."

Iona Donnan added: "No not 'some' ALL of them. And well done for finally admitting fault after blaming employers/DWP for the past eight hours."

And Julie Wright said: "Poor coms both on social media feeds and at my High Street bank this morning have confirmed that I need to move my banking."

It is unclear how many TSB customers were affected and how long the system was actually down for.

But TSB said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused."