TV's 'property millionaire' Glenn Armstrong faces bankruptcy hearing in Milton Keynes

A Milton Keynes man who coached people how to become property millionaires is being taken to court by creditors petitioning for him to be made bankrupt.

Glenn Armstrong, pictured below, is listed to appear at Milton Keynes County Court next Monday, January 20.

There is one main petitioning creditor and nine supporting creditors. Between them, they claimed they are owed a total of £ £1,192,732.17.

Mr Armstrong has appeared in the past on Channel 4's How the Other Half Live and The Secret Millionaire programmes. He lives in Sherington.

He launched the Property Millionaire Academy, selling courses and home study programmes for people wanting to make cash out of property.