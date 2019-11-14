Two neighbours scoop lottery windfall cash in Milton Keynes

Two people in Stony Stratford are celebrating after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Willow Lane neighbours scooped the windfall when MK11 1FG was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations and said: “This is such a great surprise for our players in Stony Stratford. I’m really excited for them and hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

The draw was promoted by Girlguiding, which has received over £3.3 million in funding raised by players to support its mission of empowering girls to find their voice, inspiring them to discover the best in themselves and to make a positive difference in their community.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefited from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.

