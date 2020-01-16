UK's biggest Prosecco Festival announced for Milton Keynes

The UK’s biggest Prosecco festival is coming to Milton Keynes.

Billed as the ultimate festival for fizz lovers, itwill feature more than 30 types of Prosecco, Cava, Pink Fizz, Spumante and Prosecco cocktails .

Prosecco Festival coming to MK

There will also be samples of gins from all over the world and for non-fizz fans there will be an Italian Peroni area.

To wash down the alcohol there will be Italian street food on sale, and entertainment will be provided with a live band and a dance floor.

The event is being organised by a company called Prosecco Festival Ltd and will be held at the Rideway Centre in Old Wolverton on Saturday May 30.

Spokesman Shannon Williams said: “On arrival you will be given your branded Prosecco flute ready to fill. All bars work on a token (no cash) system. Tokens can be purchased using cash or card from the token points at the venue. Tokens are priced at £5 each and can be exchanged for any drink.”

The festival is in May

She added: “Standard entry is from £11.50 and includes festival access, a branded Prosecco Festival flute and complimentary Prosecco, wristband, live entertainment and access to the Italian Street Food stand.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.proseccofestival.co.uk