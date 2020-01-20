Vegan tuna steak and vegan 'fried egg' launched by restaurant in Milton Keynes

Vegan tuna and even a vegan egg have been launched by Wagamama in Milton Keynes - and given the seal of approval by taste testers.

The restaurant held a special tasting day last week to promote its Veganuary dish called Suika vegan tuna.

Vegan tuna

Suika means watermelon in Japanese, and Wagamama's dehydrated watermelon steak is seared in the wok. then served with miso sesame fried kale, tenderstem broccoli, avocado, edamame, tofu guacamole and pickled radish on sticky white rice topped with fried shallots, sesame seeds, chilli and lime.

Wagamama has had a separate vegan menu and was the first restaurant to serve a vegan 'egg', which is made from miso infused coconut, with a sriracha Mayo sauce in the middle to look like the yolk.

The testers got to try a sample of vegan side dishes and main courses, drinks and desserts, including vegan ice cream and cake. They also tried their hand at making origami boats, using instructions from Wagamama's Instagram page.

The vegan tuna dish is only available this month, during Veganuary,

The vegan egg

For details of Wagamama's vegan menu, see here.