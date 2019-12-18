"We'll offer people more bang for their buck', promises new bar in Central Milton Keynes

A new CMK bar serving up late night music as well as sport and craft beer has been named the Midsummer Tap

A new CMK bar serving up late night music at weekends as well as sport and craft beer has been named the Midsummer Tap

Midsummer Tap is now open

The bar was formerly the Slug & Lettuce, and the premises have been refurbished to offer an "urban, industrial style",in black and copper, say the owners.

It will host a DJ on Fridays and Saturday nights, when it will stay open to 2am, and will also stage an 80s night on the last Saturday of every month.

The venue also offers screenings of all top sports fixtures as well as a menu of hand-stretched sourdough pizzas. And it will run regular offers such as Margherita Mondays and Fizz Fridays.

Craft beer will be served alongside a cocktail menu and gin masterclasses, said general manager Chad Dicks.

He said: “It is incredibly exciting to be opening Midsummer Tap to the people of Milton Keynes and we can’t wait for people to see and sample our incredible food and drink menu. With the sporting season in full swing, opening in plenty of time ahead of Anthony Joshua’s much anticipated rematch against Ruiz Jr, we’re already looking forward to see the bar come alive with all the atmosphere”

He added: “We’ll also be opening with a fantastic festive offering, so whether it’s an after-work party, sit down-meal or buffet, we have everything you need to celebrate the season. With a range of deals available too, guests can get more bang for their buck with every visit.”

For more information and to book a table, visit: https://www.craft-pubs.co.uk/Midsummer-Tap-MiltonKeynes