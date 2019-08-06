Wicksteed Park has everything you need for a great time this summer

Wicksteed Park, near Kettering, combines 147 acres of beautiful parkland with rollercoasters and rides to ensure a great day out for the whole family.

The park boasts one of the UK’s longest zipwires, Wicky’s Mini Rangers and the fantastic Sway Rider as well as the new Clip ‘n Climb indoor climbing attraction for all the family to enjoy.

Have a splash on Rocky River Falls or climb aboard the UK’s most popular narrow gauge railway, which travels around the park and meet the park’s meerkats.

The park’s world famous water chute ride is also now back up and running following restoration and repair work, so now the park is full open every day for the summer, why now come down and give it go?

The Clip ‘n Climb indoor attraction offers 28 different quirky and exciting challenges and climbing walls, including an 8m-high leap of faith, as part of the park’s move towards providing year-round fun and enjoyment.

It has been designed to provide fun for all members of the family, from four years old upwards, and encourage them to stay fit and healthy.

The park’s activities team has also launched a programme containing a wide variety of climbing challenges catering for all kinds of skill levels.

New for this summer, Wicky’s Mini Rangers lets you drive your very own mini Land Rover Defender on a wild safari experience, with a twisting and turning route featuring lots of exciting challenges, including water, a wooden bridge and a hairpin bend.

The attraction is included in the price of a wristband and features the very latest replica Land Rover Defenders, thanks to sponsorship from Guy Salmon Land Rover, Northampton.

There are a whole host of event in the park for children this month.

They include bat walks each Thursday, meeting at the hump back bridge near the lake at 8pm so you can watch these fantastic creatures come out to forage and feed. You’ll be able to hear their calls using our bat detectors.

A similar event is held each Friday using boats to go out onto the lake

The park also offers a 15% discount on ride wristbands when you buy in advance online.

wicksteedpark.org