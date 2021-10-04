Defiant Milton Keynes mum backs Insulate Britain's latest road block protest

A Milton Keynes mum is backing Insulate Britain who have blocked three major routes in London this morning as their campaign to demand government action on home insulation enters its fourth week.

The affected routes include the Blackwall Tunnel, Hanger Lane, and Wandsworth Bridge which is currently blocked.

A total of 54 people are involved in the action - the eleventh time that Insulate Britain has caused disruption on motorways and A roads over the past three weeks.

Some of the protesters at Blackwall Tunnel this morning (4/10

Insulate Britain says actions will continue until the government makes a meaningful statement indicating that they will insulate all of Britain’s 29 million homes by 2030, which are among the oldest and leakiest in Europe.

Insulate Britain spokesperson Tracey, a full-time mother from Milton Keynes, said: “We’re more scared of what will happen when the climate crisis causes the breakdown of law and order, than we are of injunctions and prison. The government is focusing on us rather than what’s coming down the road. They need to face up to reality.

“If our government really wants to do something for hard-working families it should act decisively to insulate Britain’s homes. It will help people with rising energy bills, prevent 8,500 fuel poverty deaths this winter and cut carbon emissions in the most cost-effective way possible. Come on Boris: get on with the job.”

In previous weeks, the group has focused mainly on the M25 with additional protests on the M1, M4 and at the Port of Dover. They are demanding that Boris gets on with the job of insulating Britain’s homes starting with the homes of the poorest people in the country.

Tim Gough, an architect and academic and a spokesperson for Insulate Britain added: “There’s a growing policy gap between where we need to be on climate and where we’re heading. A national retrofitting strategy could help fill that gap. Properly insulated housing could reduce heating bills to zero for many people and reduce the UK’s carbon emissions by around 15%.