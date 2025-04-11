Leading VoIP system in UK launches new communications platforms

Gamma Horizon has over 20 years of expertise in the industry | Shutterstock

Gamma Horizon is one of the most popular cloud-based hosted phone systems in the United Kingdom.

This business VoIP system can provide a reliable, feature-packed solution for all types of companies, from just one to around 300 users.

In particular, users love Gamma Horizon's ability to adapt to work in multiple location offices and those who have mobile or hybrid workers.

The launch of Webex for Gamma will only strengthen the Gamma Horizon offering.

A partnership between Gamma and Cisco will provide a unified communications solution that combines the Gamma Horizon platform with Cisco Webex .

This newly formed platform suits businesses of all sizes.

MF Telecom Services has been a Gamma partner for over a decade.

Freddie Morgan, an engineer at the company, commented, “The partnership with Cisco and Gamma to use Webex has substantially improved the quality of the product.

“Gamma has always had a robust phone system but since partnering with Cisco they have access to probably the most feature-rich voice application available making it the best of both worlds.”

As such, it is a trusted communication solution for businesses of all sizes.

Combined with the Cisco Webex platform, this new solution becomes industry-leading technology.

Webex for Gamma will be available through Gamma partners such as MF Telecom Services – and it will enable access to enhanced communication capabilities.

The new platform is specifically designed for businesses to enhance their communication experience, it replaces the Gamma Collaborate application.

Users can enjoy key features like voice, video, messaging and file sharing into one platform, flexibility to connect to platform from various devices and locations.

They can also experience security and reliability with end-to-end encryption.

As a result of this launch, Gamma will officially retire the original Collaborate (UC One) service on the 30th of June 2025.

Any existing users will need to migrate to Horizon Webex.

Combining Cisco’s leading collaboration technology with Gamma’s extensive expertise in voice, connectivity, and managed services offers a great solution for businesses.

Speak to a trusted Gamma partner like MF Telecom Services Ltd today.

Or download the free Cisco Webex for Horizon App User Guide .