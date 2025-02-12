Over 14,000 under 17-year-olds sought treatment for addiction between 2023/2024 | No Credit

Teenagers today face unprecedented challenges that put their mental health and well-being at risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From social media pressure to academic stress and family dynamics, the factors contributing to addiction and self-harming behaviours are complex.

Despite these rising challenges, support for teen addiction and mental health remains inadequate, leaving many young people to struggle in silence.

Experts in adolescent mental health and addiction recovery stress the need for more comprehensive and accessible support systems.

It comes as research revealed that between April 2023 and March 2024, 14,352 children and young people under 17 sought alcohol and drug addiction treatment.

With many parents and educators still struggle to identify the signs of addiction early, often mistaking them for normal teenage behaviour.

Experts warn that - without proper treatment - what may begin as occasional experimentation can quickly spiral into dependency, affecting academic performance, relationships, and long-term well-being.

The goal is to equip young individuals with the tools they need to lead more fulfilling lives | Shutterstock

Tackling teen addiction - experts’ advice

To help provide better support systems for teen addiction, experts recommend addressing the underlying issues that led to the behaviour in the first place.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioural Therapy (DBT), group therapy, and holistic treatments that promote emotional and physical well-being.

In addition, one of the most crucial elements of teen recovery is family involvement.

A family-centred approach ensures that parents and loved ones are actively involved in the recovery process, equipping them with the tools to support their teenager’s long-term success.

Secondly, addiction and mental health disorders often go hand in hand.

Depression, anxiety, and ADHD frequently accompany substance abuse, making recovery even more challenging.

An integrated treatment model that focuses on both the addiction and underlying psychological issues simultaneously has been shown to increase the likelihood of sustained recovery.

This approach equips teenagers with essential coping strategies for life beyond rehab.

Lastly, one of the biggest obstacles in teen addiction treatment is recognising the problem early enough.

Drastic behavioural changes, academic decline, secrecy, and possession of drug paraphernalia are all warning signs parents should watch for.

The earlier an intervention takes place, the better the chances of recovery.

Teen addiction is a growing crisis - and parents, schools, healthcare providers, and communities must work together to create better support systems for young people in need.

This can include seeking professional help by providing compassionate and comprehensive care - to equip young individuals with the tools they need to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.