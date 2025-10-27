Vive la Toastie! Cheese experts celebrate National Cheese Toastie Day

Three cheese experts are paying homage to one of Britain’s most beloved comfort foods. | Emma Young

This National Cheese Toastie Day, three cheese experts are paying homage to one of Britain’s most beloved comfort foods – with their take on the Continental original that started it all: the croque-monsieur.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Young, cheese expert and author of The Cheese Wheel, said: “While the humble cheese toastie has earned its place as a staple in kitchens, cafés and pubs across the UK, its origins can be traced back to early 20th-century Paris, where the croque-monsieur first appeared on a café menu in 1910. A decadent blend of cheese, Parisian ham and béchamel sauce grilled to bubbling perfection, the croque-monsieur remains a benchmark in melted sandwich indulgence.

“I love how a dish as simple as the croque-monsieur can hold such cultural weight. It’s a reminder that cheese isn’t just an ingredient - it’s an experience. The croque-monsieur is elegant in its simplicity but deeply satisfying, striking that perfect balance of crisp, creamy, savoury and nostalgic. It speaks to the power of classic pairings - good bread, quality cheese, and just the right touch of indulgence.

“What’s remarkable is that while the croque-monsieur has remained unchanged for over a century, it has gone on to inspire countless variations. From gourmet toasties packed with melting Alpine cheeses to bold flavour pairings that push the boundaries of comfort food, its legacy lives on.”

Cheese gurus Emma Young, Ned Palmer and Daniel Iliev have shared their favourite twists on the classic cheese toastie, guaranteed to tantalise your tastebuds and elevate the humble grilled sandwich into something truly mouthwatering:

Emma Young, Cheese Specialist, Consultant and Author - Tomme de Savoie , Bayonne Ham & Dijon Mustard

“A rustic Alpine twist on the classic ham and cheese, this toastie layers earthy Tomme de Savoie with its gentle nuttiness and semi-soft melt against delicate folds of Bayonne ham, the prized cured meat of the Basque region. Spread a little Dijon mustard over thick country bread, then build the sandwich with ham and cheese before pressing it together. Toast until the crust turns golden and the filling runs soft and savoury. The result is après-ski in a sandwich.”

Perfect with: A glass of dry cider or chilled Gamay.

Emma Young put a "rustic twist" on the classic cheese toastie. | Emma Young

Ned Palmer, cheesemonger and author - Le Classique: Aged Comté & Cornichons

“Simple, sharp, and supremely French, this toastie is all about balance. Take thickly cut country loaf and layer them with ribbons of nutty, well-aged Comté (18–24 months for the best depth of flavour). Scatter over finely sliced cornichons, their briny bite cutting neatly through the richness of the cheese. Grill until the Comté melts into golden, toasty pools and the bread turns crisp at the edges. Serve straight from the pan or press, with nothing more than a napkin in one hand and a chilled glass of Jura white in the other.”

Perfect with: A glass of white Jura wine or a sharp apple juice.

Ned Palmer's toastie was "all about balance". | Emma Young

Daniel Iliev, Young Cheesemonger of the Year 2024 from Paxton & Whitfield - Abondance & Cantal Toastie with Buttery Leeks

“A deeply satisfying winter warmer, this toastie begins with equal parts Abondance and Cantal, grated and ready to melt into an oozy alpine blend that’s both savoury and full of character. Start by softening sliced leeks slowly in butter until they’re sweet, tender and just beginning to caramelise. Take thick slices of country loaf, spread with wholegrain mustard, then pile on the buttery leeks and a generous layer of the cheeses. Sandwich together and press gently before grilling until the bread turns crisp and golden and the filling runs molten. Serve immediately, cut in halves, with sharp cornichons alongside to cut through the richness.”

Perfect with: A crisp Chignin or a smoky Lapsang Souchong tea.