£100,000 fund launched to help black people in Milton keynes become more socially mobile

A fund worth £100,000 has this week been created to help people in the city’s black communities gain increased social mobility.

MK Community Foundation has launched the ICAEW Social Mobility Fund to help people access formal education and develop life skills, particularly in relation to finance and business.

The funding will also be used to support stepping-stone projects that will work towards building confidence and raising aspirations, say community foundation bosses.

Working with project partners ICAEW - the Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales - their goal is to provide support and inspiration to those who have ability but are disadvantaged.

“Improved social mobility leads to greater equality of opportunity, a wider pool from which to draw talent and ultimately a more productive local economy,” said MK Community Foundation Chief Executive Ian Revell.

He added: “We are delighted to work in partnership with ICAEW to improve social mobility within black communities and welcome the opportunity to support projects of real impact that will be life changing.”

For more details of the fund call 01908 690276 or email applications@mkcommunityfoundation.co.uk