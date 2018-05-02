£10k of stock stolen in Bletchley Cash Converters ram raid

A Cash Converters store was smashed up in Bletchley as early morning ram raiders made off with £10,000 worth of stock.

The Queensway store was targeted in the early hours of Thursday morning (April 26), with staff being made aware of the break-in after being notified by the alarm company.

When they arrived at the store at 3am to assess the damage, they were met by police who had secured the area.

The store suffered substantial damage to the exterior of the building, while its counters and display cabinets were smashed up and stock worth approximately £10,000 was stolen during the incident.

Neither staff members of any members of the public were harmed. The store was closed later that day so that glaziers and fitters could repair the damage. The store has now re-opened for business.

Carl Murray, the franchise owner, said: "I am extremely frustrated at what has happened as the store had just been refurbished, and the staff are clearly upset at the amount of damage, given the small amount of stock that was taken.

"I’d like to thank my staff, who were fantastic and worked from 3am to 9am, going above and beyond, cleaning up the store and making it respectable."