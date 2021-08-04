15-year-old girl has now not been seen for four days since going missing in Milton Keynes, say police
They are appealing for the public's help to find her
Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help in tracing missing 15-year-old Atlanta Butler, who has now not been seen for four days.
They now believe Atlanta could be in the Catford or Bromley areas of London.
She was last seen at Tesco Superstore in McConnell Drive, Wolverton on Saturday at 12pm, when she was wearing a light grey coloured top, grey hoodie and faded jeans.
Atlanta is described as approximately 5ft 2ins tall with dark brown very long hair and of a slim build.
Inspector Steve Raffield, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Atlanta and are appealing for the help of the public in finding her.
“I would urge anyone who may have seen Atlanta, or anyone who thinks they know where she is to please get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 43210342020.”