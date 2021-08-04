15-year-old girl has now not been seen for four days since going missing in Milton Keynes, say police

Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help in tracing missing 15-year-old Atlanta Butler, who has now not been seen for four days.

They now believe Atlanta could be in the Catford or Bromley areas of London.

She was last seen at Tesco Superstore in McConnell Drive, Wolverton on Saturday at 12pm, when she was wearing a light grey coloured top, grey hoodie and faded jeans.

Atlanta Butler has been missing since Saturday

Atlanta is described as approximately 5ft 2ins tall with dark brown very long hair and of a slim build.

Inspector Steve Raffield, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Atlanta and are appealing for the help of the public in finding her.