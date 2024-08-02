Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Milton Keynes.

At around 4.40pm on Sunday (July 28), a Vauxhall Corsa and Suzuki motorcycle crashed on Wolverton Road at the junction of Marsh Drive.

The rider of the Suzuki, an 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes, was seriously injured and taken to the JR2 hospital Oxford, where he died on Wednesday. His next of kin are being supported by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead Investigating Officer, Sgt Ed Crofts, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

”We are appealing for any witnesses who have not already come forward to contact us.

“If you were in the vicinity of Wolverton Road at the time and saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision we would be keen to hear from you.

“If you have any dash camera footage please get in contact us by calling 101, visiting a police station or our website, quoting investigation reference number 43240359968.”