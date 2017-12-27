£20k donation handed over by hospice friends

Willen Hospice received a seasonal boost when volunteer fundraising group, The Friends of Willen Hospice, awarded the charity a cheque for £20,000.

The generous donation, which takes the total they have raised for the hospice this year to £45,000, was presented at their annual general meeting.

Friends of Willen Hospice is a 10-strong committee, with several volunteers who are dedicated to fundraising for the hospice throughout the year. They do so in various ways including selling raffle tickets, holding tombolas, social events and attending local fetes and fairs.

Liz Sparham, chair of Friends of Willen Hospice, said: “We were delighted to be able to make this donation. Willen Hospice is a charity close to all our hearts, which is why we work so hard all year round to do what we can to raise money to enable the excellent support and care they provide to continue. We have a busy 2018 planned so hope the local community will support us and the hospice to make next year bigger and better than ever.”

To continue to provide specialist end-of-life care to people in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas, the hospice needs to raise £7 every minute of the year. Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk