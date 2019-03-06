24-hour charity football match to raise funds for homeless in Milton Keynes

The Winter Night Shelter Milton Keynes are about to play host to the Premier League Trophy at a 24-hour charity football match.

The event will run from 12pm on Saturday March 9 to 12pm on Sunday March 10 at Powerleague MK, with all proceeds going to the Winter Night Shelter.

It has been organised by a group of local ‘weight losing’ footballers calling themselves Charity Football MK and the event is sponsored by Kuehne & Nagel, Evolution Funding, and MANvFAT Football.

The organisers have over 150 players of all abilities taking part to have fun and raise money for the charity with a target of £10,000.

Event organisers Charity Football MK said: “Football is played in seasons and as this year’s season comes to an end for the Winter Night Shelter, we are delighted to play a role in securing funds to ensure this community critical service gets a powerful boost to next year’s budget and secures its capability to serve next winter season.”

For more information please email charityfootballmk@outlook.com

You can also find the event on Facebook by searching ‘Charity Football MK’