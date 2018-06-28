26 amazing facts you might not know about Milton Keynes Part 1

Think you know Milton Keynes? Well, here’s a few facts that just might surprise you.

Most towns come to being over the course of centuries but not Milton Keynes, which is now 51 years old.

Perhaps the best known of the 20th Century “new towns”, MK has its detractors but is also much loved by its residents.

The town was born with an Act of Parliament in 1967 which approved the building of a new community of 250,000 people covering 8,850 hectares (21,869 acres) of Buckinghamshire farmland and villages.

Built to ease the housing shortages in overcrowded London, its founding principles were for an “attractive” town that enshrined “opportunity and freedom of choice”.

Just because MK is only 51 years old, though, does not mean it doesn’t have a rich history.

And here is the first of a 4 part series of amazing facts you might not know about Milton Keynes.

