40 'prefab' modular homes to be lifted into place on popular Milton Keynes estate

40 factory-built and cut-price modular homes are set to be craned into place on Tattenhoe.

The Tattenhoe Park development is being delivered as part of a wider scheme by Homes England that will consist of 160 rapid build homes with steel and timber frames.

Homes England is the government’s housing accelerator that strives to release more land to developers to build better homes faster.

Bellway is due to start work on the site next month and have selected specialists ilke homes to deliver the 40 modular units, which will all be built off site in a factory and precision-engineered to focus on quality, sustainability and energy efficiency.

There will be a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes for both affordable and open market tenures.

The developers will use the project to assess the benefits of modern methods of construction after a government report said MMC (modern methods of construction) will be vital in speeding up the delivery of housing across the UK.

Work will start on the site in March and the first modular homes will be ready for occupation in as little as five months' time.

Tom Heathcote from ilke Homes, said: “It’s great to partner with Bellway Homes at Tattenhoe Park, a truly innovative, Homes England-backed scheme that is aiming to demonstrate the benefits of MMC by collecting granular data on the performance of our own precision-engineered homes.

Paul Smits, managing director at Bellway Northern Home Counties, told the trade press this week: “Bellway is pleased to confirm this partnership with ilke Homes to deliver our first modular homes at Tattenhoe Park.

“We have developed our plans with ilke’s input throughout, and their expertise has accelerated our learning around their products and processes.

“Now contracts are signed, we look forward to seeing these new homes being manufactured by ilke Homes and preparing to install the units at Tattenhoe Park.”

The remaining 120 new homes at Tattenhoe Park will also be built using a speedier methods - with timber frames and panels in place of traditional breeze blocks. This will enable them to be delivered at a faster pace than properties built using more traditional techniques.

Plans for the new development were approved by Milton Keynes Council last October.

A mix of one small apartments, maisonettes and two to four-bedroom houses, 112 of the homes are earmarked for private ownership and 48 will be classed as affordable, for rent or shared ownership.

There will be public open space and new pedestrian and cycle links included.

Paul Smits, managing director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said this week: “This is a hugely significant development not only for Bellway and Milton Keynes, but also for housebuilding in this country. Phase four at Tattenhoe Park is the first Bellway development to include modular homes. It will deliver much-needed new housing for the town, and it is one of a select group of developments chosen by Homes England for its pilot scheme.