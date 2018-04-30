£500 travel bursary up for grabs for Milton Keynes students

Students interested in landscape design or architecture are invited to apply for the Fred Roche Travel Award.

Three £500 awards are available through MK Community Foundation to help students studying horticulture, landscape design, architecture, urban design or arboriculture to broaden their subject knowledge through travel during the summer break.

The awards are sponsored by The Fred Roche Foundation, The Parks Trust and an anonymous donor.

Applicants must have completed their secondary education in MK and currently studying in full-time higher education

The Fred Roche Foundation was created to keep the MK creative spirit alive, and to celebrate the life and achievements of architect Mr Roche who helped design MK.

To apply, you must be between the ages of 18 and 23 on June 1. Application forms are on the Milton Keynes Community Foundation website www.mkcommunityfoundation.co.uk, or you can call 01908 690276

The winner will be announced on the website on Friday June 1 .