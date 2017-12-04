£8.5m local centre for Newton Leys area of Milton Keynes is completed

A new £8.5 million retail-led local centre in Milton Keynes, which includes an Asda supermarket, six shops and a day nursery, has been completed by Henry Davidson Developments.

The development provides community facilities for the Newton Leys area, where more than 800 homes have been built - with up to 2,250 new homes envisaged by 2022.

Henry Davidson Developments – which specialises in retail-led and mixed-use developments - worked in partnership with housebuilder Taylor Wimpey to relocate the local centre to provide a more sustainable and valuable development.

The scheme includes an 11,250 sq ft supermarket, pre-let to Asda having been sold to Knight Frank Investment Management.

There are a further six retail units of 1,000 sq ft each. A care home, day nursery, pub, eight apartments and six town houses complete the development.

Henry Davidson Developments is in discussions with a number of pub and nursery operators.

The ASDA supermarket has opened and the shops are expected to open for business before the year end.

HDD managing director Scott Davidson said: “This has been a great project to work on and we are very pleased to announce it has reached practical completion. The people of Newton Leys now have a wonderful local centre to service their needs.

“The fact that the supermarket was pre-let to Asda, and five of the six retail units have also been pre-let, clearly demonstrates how popular this location is. We also expect to be able to make positive announcements regarding the public house and the day nursery shortly.”