A chorus of angry Stables fans make their voices heard about proposals affecting Milton Keynes venue

Milton Keynes Council has received more than 2,400 objections in response to news that a new development could be built a stone’s throw from the front door of The Stables.

Music fans, and the artists who frequent the stages of the Wavendon venue have been putting their anger at the move into writing.

And many more are still being registered.

“The delay in registration of comments is due to a mailing email having been issued providing an officer’s direct email address, rather than directing people to the public access system for planning,” a council spokesman said.

If successful, the proposed development will see three-storey flats built directly opposite the venue, overlooking the main entrance.

The venue is concerned that future residents could complain about noise from the venue, and from people leaving the venue late at night – leading to the sounds being silenced.

Monica Ferguson, chief executive and artistic director of The Stables thanked everyone for their support.

She said: “We have taken a great deal of comfort from the many letters of objection and the petitions which have been drafted, signed and submitted by audiences, artists, volunteers and other supporters.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for making their voices heard.

“The collective outcry at the proposals has been the basis for detailed discussions with Milton Keynes Council. Although there is still much to resolve, and no certainty of the outcome as yet, we remain committed to working with the council and the developer to find a solution that protects the future of The Stables.”

A spokesman for MK Council reiterated that no decision around the application to build has been taken yet.

“Members of the DC committee will make the best decision they can, with the information and evidence available to them,” they added.

A date for the meeting has yet to be set.