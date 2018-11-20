A ‘Lightning’ partnership launches at intu Milton Keynes

intu Milton Keynes has teamed up with local professional ice hockey club, MK Lightning to offer free tickets for new family club members.

Earlier this year, the shopping destination was one of 14 intu centres to launch a brand-new family and now has thousands of members.

Being part of the club encourages families to spend quality time with each other through several ways such as its free annual magazine with offers, discounts and games included. Plus, members can opt in to receive a newsletter, which includes news of the latest events and what’s new at intu Milton Keynes that the family can enjoy.

Starting this month, each family to sign up at intu Milton Keynes will receive a family ticket in their welcome pack to see the MK Lightning team play at their home stadium, Planet Ice, which is located by the Milton Keynes train station. Each ticket can be used at any home game until the 31 March 2019 and will admit two adults and two children.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes said, “It’s fantastic to have MK Lightning on board with our family club and to be able to offer families such a great deal in their welcome pack. We work closely with our community partners and thank MK Lightning for helping to put smiles on our customers’ faces.”

Sarah-Jayne Smyth, commercial manager at MK Lightning said: “MK lightning prides itself on being a family orientated club and community relationships are very important to us. When intu Milton Keynes told us about their family club, we were very keen to show our support by offering a complimentary family ticket to one of our games. This will be the start of a great relationship with intu and we hope lots of families redeem their vouchers and have a great time with us.”

If you would like to sign up to the intu family club, simply head in centre and speak to the team on the customer information desk outside Debenhams, or head online to sign up www.intu.co.uk/family-club