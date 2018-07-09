A Milton Keynes infant school is the happiest in the country - and it's official

Glastonbury Thorn School in Shenley Church End has been given the prestigious Award of being an Outstandingly Happy School.

It is the very first infant school in the country to have achieved the status.

Smiles all round after news of the 'Outstandingly Happy School' win

The children began working towards the goal in September 2017, and Tony Seymour the Inspector from Art of Brilliance was thoroughly impressed with what the children had achieved so far.

"This status recognises that as a school we promote the principles of positivity, confidence, flourishing, resilience, optimism, community spirit, kindness, aspiration and strengths," said head teacher Sarah Pearce.

"We are very proud of all our children and staff."