A room with a £1 view in Milton Keynes’ new ‘super budget’ hotel

A ‘super budget’ hotel where rooms cost as little as £10 and guests can pay £1 to rent a view is to open in an office block in Central Milton Keynes.

Work started this month to convert a large chunk of Norfolk House into a 124-bedroom easyHotel.

The easyHotel in MK

The rapidly growing chain is proving a hit with customers all over the country, offering no frills yet comfortable accommodation for a budget price.

Standard rooms are £19.99 a night, but the company’s frequent sales means they can be snapped up for half the price at times.

“The beds are as comfortable as those in any other hotel, and all rooms have an ensuite bathroom and usb charger points,” said an easyHotel spokesman.

There are no toiletries provided and no kettles in rooms – but guests can buy hot drinks and even a special ‘breakfast pack’ from vending machines throughout the hotel.

They can even buy their own ‘view’ – a polyboard scene to slot into their window.

“In Milton Keynes we might consider views of scenic places such as Campbell Park, or perhaps the sunset across midsummer Boulevard,” said the spokesman.

For special occasions such as Valentine’s Day, guests can pay an extra £5 for a self assembly four poster bed kit.

“Our whole ethos is to keep the cost of rooms as low as possible for people who stay with us,” said the spokesman.

Planning permission was granted by Milton Keynes Council last year for change of use from office to hotel accommodation in Norfolk House.

Around 27,000 sq ft within the four storey building become the boutique hotel, while the remaining 40,000 sq will stay as offices.

The limited external works proposed to the 1970’s glazed building as part of the hotel conversion would respect the existing design and character of the building, say Norfolk House managers CEG,

Richard Brook, investment manager at CEG, said: “The addition of a hotel use at this site will create a more active mix of uses and will make a positive contribution to improving the vitality of the town centre.”

Work has this month started on the conversion and the easyHotel hopes to be open in 2019.

