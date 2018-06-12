A very British coop - pigeon racing’s in Milton Keynes

MPs and members of the House of Lords are used to getting the bird... but this time it’s of the feathered variety.

Because on June 13, the honourable members will be getting a pigeon each in the Lords vs Commons pigeon race.

Each of 650 birds to be released at Bletchley Park will be designated to a parliamentarian, in the first race of its kind in 90 years.

The Royal Pigeon Racing Association is recreating the iconic event to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

It will also be raising funds through sponsorship for the ex-serviceman’s charity, Combat Stress, the UK’s leading charity for veterans’ mental health.

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, will be there to help create a bit of a flap.

Ian Evans, chief executive of the RPRA, said: ‘We are delighted to be recreating the Lords vs Commons race with the All Party Parliamentary Pigeon Racing Group 90 years on.

“We hope this celebration will encourage MPs to reignite their support of pigeon racing and again make this an annual event.”

Kinsley Progressive FC will also be holding an open race in conjunction with the Lords vs Commons race.

Visit www.rpra.org for more information