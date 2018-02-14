A yappy event as Dogs for Good Milton Keynes supporters raise more than £25K

The calculators have been hard at work and the sums have now been checked, revealing that Dogs for Good Milton Keynes supporters group raised a whopping £25,792.13 for the charity in 2017 - a wonderful way to kick off Dogs for Good’s 30th anniversary year.

The group’s tireless efforts through a variety of fundraising activities including a sponsored walk at Stowe Gardens, attendance at Leighton Buzzard carnival, coffee mornings and Christmas fairs have raised enough to purchase 30 puppies for the assistance dog scheme or pay for a year’s worth of health and welfare costs for 94 dogs in training.

Alternatively it could cover the costs of advanced training for 19 dogs.

Dogs for Good receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations, fundraising and volunteers to continue its pioneering work so anyone who’d like to get involved is assured a warm welcome – speak to the community fundraising team on 01295 262600 or to make a donation, log onto www.dogsforgood.org



Dogs for Good’s assistance dogs support adults and children with a range of disabilities and also children with autism, providing practical support, increasing confidence and enabling greater independence. It also trains activity and therapy dogs to work with specialist handlers in communities and schools and its Family Dog team also gives specialist advice and support to help people get the most out of their relationship with their pet dog.

“Everyone at Dogs for Good would like to thank this fantastic group for its hard work during 2017,” says Dogs for Good’s chief executive, Peter Gorbing.

“This is a truly remarkable achievement and we really do appreciate the enthusiasm, hard work, creativity and dedication that went into raising such a fantastic amount of money.”

