Emergency services are at the scene

The A5 has reopened following a two car collision this morning between the Flying Fox roundabout and the A4012 (near Hockcliffe).

Emergency services including Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and East of England Ambulance Service were in attendance. National Highways Service Providers were also at the scene to assist with traffic management and debris clearance. The road was closed for around two hours.