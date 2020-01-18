Aadil Umair Rahim, 6, Missing in Milton Keynes: Everything we know so far

Six-year-old Aadil Umair Rahim has gone missing in Milton Keynes sparking a frantic search, here is everything we know so far.

Timeline:

Aadil has been missing since 7.15pm

1.20am: Fire crews reportedly out in boat searching water around Little Linford.

1am (Saturday June 18): Search continues, Aadil has been missing for almost 6 hours.

11pm: Police confirm disappearance, appeal for witnesses and release picture of Aadil and a CCTV image, read full story here.

10.30pm: Police say they are humbled by the response of the local community in the search for Aadil. But they ask residents to return home so they can use thermal imaging technology in their search - read full story here.

Aadil

8-10.30pm: Word spreads sparking frantic search as well-meaning residents join the hunt - read full story here.

7.15pm: Aadil Umair Rahim, age 6, goes missing from Newport Pagnell Services in Milton Keynes at around 7.15pm on Friday.

The crucial details:

Description: Aadil is described as Asian with black short hair and he is around 4ft. He is wearing a green jumper, a grey long top, grey baggy trousers and a white skull cap.

CCTV of Aadil at the services

What police have said: Superintendent Amy Clements - “We are appealing for information to trace Aadil and we are concerned for his welfare. He is only six and may be hiding somewhere. He is not in any trouble at all, we really just need to know he is safe and well.

“He was last seen at the service station and currently we are carrying out thorough searches in the area of the services and the surrounding area to try and find him."

What to do if you have any information which might help police: If you were at the services this evening between 7pm and 8.30pm, either northbound or southbound and think you may have seen Aadil, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 quoting the reference URN 1237 (17/1). Police are also asking anyone who was at the services, and has a dash-cam to check their footage and contact us with any relevant information. If you think you may have seen him, please also make contact with Thames Valley Police.