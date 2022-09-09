News you can trust since 1981

‘Accidental fire’ damages terraced house in village between Milton Keynes and Bedford

The fire service announced yesterday that they were dealing with the ‘well-developed’ fire.

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:06 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:15 pm

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that a house fire in Cranfield was caused accidentally yesterday (September 8).

They said: “The first floor and roof are 100% damaged by fire and the ground floor has been 100% damaged by water.”

Read More

Read More
Firefighters tackle blaze at house in village between Milton Keynes and Bedford
Three fire engines are in attendance.

Most Popular

The fire at the mid-terraced housing block on Hare Lane was attended by firefighters who used breathing equipment, a jet, two hose reels and an aerial platform to extinguish the flames.

BedfordMilton KeynesCranfield