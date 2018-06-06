Acorn Childcare in Milton Keynes celebrates National Volunteer Week

National volunteering week is in full swing at one of Milton Keynes leading not-for profit organisations, Acorn childcare.

This annual celebration highlights the fantastic contribution volunteers make over the UK, and Milton Keynes is no exception.

Christivie Manga is pictured with youngsters at the nursery in Fishermead where she volunteers for 10 hours a week. Her time is spent interacting with the children and co-ordinating activities and games.

“It is so rewarding to see the children develop and grow each week," Christivie said, "Volunteering is a fulfilling way to give back to the community, and helping others makes you feel great in return."

If you are interested in volunteering at one of Acorns nurseries, contact them at hr@acornchildcare.co.uk