Actions of police officers in Milton Keynes did not amount to gross misconduct

A hearing has concluded the actions of two police officers have been found not to amount to gross misconduct.

PC Johan Stephens and PC Rebecca Wade, based in Milton Keynes local policing area, were the subject of a two day public misconduct hearing which concluded yesterday (Thursday) at Thames Valley Police headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington.

The hearing was chaired by Chiew Yin Jones, legally qualified chairperson.

The case was directed to a hearing by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, not by Thames Valley Police.

The hearing was in connection with an incident at the Coachway in Milton Keynes on January 3, 2018, following the arrest of Anthony Kostiw made by PC Stephens and PC Wade.

Mr Kostiw was de-arrested and left at the Coachway and later died.

The panel found that PC Wade and PC Stephens’ actions did not amount to gross misconduct and they will not face any further action.