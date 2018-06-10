Admire beautiful private gardens opening to the public around Milton Keynes

Two beautiful private gardens are opening to the public this weekend.

Visitors are welcome to enjoy the wonderful outdoor spaces, raising funds for charities under the National Gardens Scheme.

Church Green Road

Old Park Barn in Dag Lane, Stoke Goldington (MK16 8NY) was formed from a rough 3-acre field 20 years ago. A series of terraces, cut into the sloping site, create a formal garden with long and cross vistas, lawns and deep borders. Naturalistic planting, with views across the surrounding countryside, a wildlife pond, meadow and woodland garden, give all year round interest.

An open flower meadow with long grass, mown paths and a small colony of indigenous bee orchids, is fringed by a horseshoe of deciduous trees.

Old Park Barn is open on Sunday, June 17, 2pm to 5.30pm. Home-made teas. Admission is £4 for adults, children admitted free.

A plant lover’s delight awaits visitors to 126 Church Green Road, Bletchley (MK3 6DD), open on Sunday, June 17, 2pm to 6pm, and Tuesday, June 19, 2pm to 5pm.

The gentle sloping mature garden of ½ acre has a small formal garden, shady areas, mixed borders of shrubs, perennials and roses, thatched wendy house, pergola, formal and wildlife ponds, fruit and vegetable garden and greenhouses. Home-made teas. Admission is £3 for adults, children admitted free.

Last year the scheme donated £3.1m to its charities. More details and all 3,700 gardens open at www.ngs.org.uk