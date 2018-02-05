Africa hygiene project for young Milton Keynes worker

A young woman from Milton Keynes joined a team from her building company to work on a water and sanitation project in Africa.

Scarlett Manley, 23, recently returned from the seven-week project in Tanzania where she worked on the Raleigh International charity’s programme at Nanenane School in Nyamwezi with six colleagues from Buildbase, who funded it.

As well as constructing 18 new toilets, a hand washing station and a menstrual hygiene management (MHM) room, Scarlett helped run workshops on hygiene with the children.

After the MHM lessons with female students, Scarlett recalled: “When we got involved it was sensitive and we had to make sure we were teaching the right things. So, when we first did it, we were cautious of how students responded, but they had so many questions and they were enthusiastic to learn more,”

Scarlett, who works on the sales counter, said: “The biggest thing I was surprised at was how well we all adapted to village life. I think it was because of the locals, as they were so helpful and welcoming.”