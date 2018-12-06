Agency in Milton Keynes helps homeless through partnership with Citizens Advice

A Milton Keynes estate agency has been helping the homeless in the city through a partnership with Citizens Advice.

At least 320,000 people are homeless in Britain, according to Shelter, and in Milton Keynes one out of every 110 people are sleeping on the streets.

The city has the second highest number of homeless young people in the country and that doesn’t include the ‘hidden homeless’ either, the people who live in sheds or cars, or ‘sofa-surf’ at houses of friends.

For those without the comfort, safety and security of a home, the winter months make day to day survival a challenge. Earlier this year the team at Michael Graham partnered with the Citizens Advice Bureau in Milton Keynes to help them with their work supporting the homeless. Company fundraising included a ball in October which raised enough money for the CAB to be able to place an advisor in a food bank.

A company spokesman said: “Having a counsellor on hand to support visitors collecting food parcels will be a massive step forward in tackling the root causes of homelessness and helping people to overcome the situation they’ve found themselves in, often through no fault of their own.”

The CAB in Milton Keynes is a life-line for people facing hardship and who have nowhere else to turn. Their office in central MK is open Tuesday to Friday from 9.30am to 2pm and trained volunteers can advise on a whole range of problems from housing and debt to employment and relationship difficulties. Anyone can use the CAB completely free of charge and with many more families becoming homeless every day, their work is invaluable.

Citizens Advice Milton Keynes is a charity and so relies heavily on public donations and grants.

The spokesman added: “If you’d like to join us here at Michael Graham in helping the CAB to make a positive difference to the homeless in and around MK, you can find all the ways to donate or get involved on their website at www.miltonkeynescab.org.uk Everyone should have a safe place to call home.”