Air ambulance called after serious incident involving swimmer at Milton Keynes pool

The swimmer was rushed to hospital but his fate is still unknown

By Sally Murrer
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST

The air ambulance and paramedics rushed to Newport Pagnell’s Middelton swimming pool this morning (Monday) after a swimmer got into difficulties into the water.

The swimmer, a male whose age is unknown, was rescued from the water and treated by paramedics at the poolside.

A spokesperson for the pool would not clarify whether lifeguards were present at the time.

The incident happened at Middleton Pool in Newport PagnellThe incident happened at Middleton Pool in Newport Pagnell
The incident happened at Middleton Pool in Newport Pagnell
"He was assisted out of the water and treated by the paramedics….We wish him a speedy recovery. We do not yet know how he is doing. That is all we can say.”

Middleton Pool cancelled its ‘Just Swim’ sessions in the learner pool immediately after the incident, stating online that the move was due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The pool is run by Places Leisure and consists of a 33.3 metre pool along with a shallow training area for children and babies.

