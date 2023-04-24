Air ambulance called after serious incident involving swimmer at Milton Keynes pool

The air ambulance and paramedics rushed to Newport Pagnell’s Middelton swimming pool this morning (Monday) after a swimmer got into difficulties into the water.

The swimmer, a male whose age is unknown, was rescued from the water and treated by paramedics at the poolside.

A spokesperson for the pool would not clarify whether lifeguards were present at the time.

The incident happened at Middleton Pool in Newport Pagnell

"He was assisted out of the water and treated by the paramedics….We wish him a speedy recovery. We do not yet know how he is doing. That is all we can say.”

Middleton Pool cancelled its ‘Just Swim’ sessions in the learner pool immediately after the incident, stating online that the move was due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

