Air ambulance lands on stretch of M1 after two-vehicle crash near Milton Keynes

A patient has been flown to hospital today after a car flipped on to its roof on the M1.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 14 and 15 at about 11am when a car and a lorry were in collision, causing the car to flip onto its roof.

News

All traffic was then stopped by Northamptonshire Police while the air ambulance landed.

One person was taken to Northampton General Hospital by ambulance while another was flown to University Hospital Coventry.

Highways East Midlands has reported that all lanes are now back open.