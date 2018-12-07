Alert over registered sex offender who poses risk to young boys in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a registered sex offender who failed to attend an ‘abuse’ workshop last night. (Dec 6)

Patrols who attended his hostel at around 10pm discovered the property empty.

David Bailey has local links to Milton Keynes and could still be in the area. He is a particular risk to boys under the age of 10 years old and people are advised to be extra vigilant.

Detective Chief Superintendent Suzanne Meakin, from the serious sex offences and special intervention division, said: “We are very concerned David Bailey hasn’t turned up to his meetings. He poses a risk to young children and needs to be accounted for as soon as possible.”

Call Police on 101.