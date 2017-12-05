All the world’s a stage for drama students at Shakespeare Festival

Young thespians received rave reviews at The Venue MK during this year’s Shakespeare Festival.

Students from Denbigh, Walton High and Loughton Schools were among those who took part in the annual drama festival, organised by the Shakespeare Schools Foundation.

The cultural education charity aims to give young people nationwide the confidence to succeed in life and works with thousands of students to develop their curiosity, empathy and literacy skills, while instilling the confidence within them to see that all the world is their stage.

Students played to a packed audience - Denbigh School performed Richard III and Measure for Measure, while Walton High and Loughton School presented A Comedy of Errors and Macbeth.

After the performances, the casts were invited onto the stage to receive feedback from one of the Shakespeare Schools Foundation actors.

Denbigh School headteacher Andy Squires, who attended the evening performance, said: “There was so much interest from our students in the festival this year, that the audience were treated to Denbigh performing in two Shakespeare plays, rather than the one production in previous years.

“We were also fortunate to have enough students to provide additional stage management support, which included lighting design.

“The School’s Performing Arts faculty has dedicated staff who understand the value of drama.”