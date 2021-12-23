Almost 500 new Covid cases and one virus-linked death in Milton Keynes today

Another 496 cases of Covid have been confirmed in Milton Keynes today and sadly another Covid-linked death has been recorded.

This bring the total number of cases to 2,879 over the past four days - and it gives MK one of the highest infection rates in the country.

MK's infection rate (the number of cases per 100,000 people) today stands at 1,079.6, which is significantly higher than the UK average of 881.7.

