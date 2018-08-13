Amazing CMK BID and YMCA announce funding partnership in Milton Keynes

As the YMCA Milton Keynes breaks ground on their landmark youth housing project in the city centre, it has been announced that Amazing CMK BID (Business Improvement District) will sponsor part of this nationally significant development

CMK BID is making a £75,000 investment across the next three years, supporting their Stage One accommodation, the first step to getting a young person off the streets.

The announcement shows a considerable financial commitment from Amazing CMK in helping to provide a long-term solution to homelessness issue that has arisen in Central Milton Keynes.

The £18 million project will create 199 room/flats for young local people in difficult circumstances and sometimes already living on the streets.

The Amazing CMK investment will be specifically used to furnish the rooms and they are the initial sponsors in a capital funding drive that sees the YMCA looking for other businesses and organisations to step up and help complete this vitally important project.

The YMCA no longer receives any state or local authority funding support, yet it gives assistance to over 250 young people a year, helping them to come off the streets into purpose-built accommodation, find employment and providing life skills such financial management and cooking, as well as supporting their metal well-being.

Melanie Beck, chief executive of Amazing CMK commented, “It’s no secret that the homelessness situation across the city centre and beyond has become a serious issue over the last two-three years, and we believe this YMCA project is a hugely significant step to help these young and vulnerable people off the streets and giving them support going forward.

"Our financial commitment is a tangible and practical way to work with partners to tackle the homelessness issue which was part of our mandate.”

Simon Green, CEO at YMCA Milton Keynes added: “Housing options for young people in Milton Keynes are extremely limited and as a result many young people find themselves in a homeless situation.

"The YMCA has taken the bold decision to borrow heavily and invest in youth housing in our town. We are proud to deliver this for the young people of Milton Keynes but we have used all our resources and need to raise £500,000 by September 2019 to furnish the building.

"Providing furniture is hugely important as many young people come to us with nothing except a bag of clothes and a mobile phone. We are therefore calling for businesses to help us to furnish our rooms at £2,500 each. The £75,000 provided by Amazing CMK is a massive help for us in achieving our target - paying for all 30 of our Stage-1 rooms.”

To find out more about the many projects undertaken by Amazing CMK BID go to www.amazingcmk.co.uk